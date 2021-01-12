Displays
Taiwan polarizer suppliers to embrace strong 1H21
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based polarizer makers are poised to embrace brisk sales in the first half of 2021, bolstered by strong demand for TV and IT panels along with rising polarizer prices in the wake of tight supply.

Related suppliers, including BenQ Materials, Cheng Mei Material Technology (CMMT), and Optimax Technology, are expected to see their capacity utilization rates hit highs in the first half, said industry sources.

Benefitting from a ramp-up in demand, BenQ's revenues increased 1.32% sequentially and 21.86% on year to hit a 9-month high of NT$1.364 billion (US$48.73 million) in December. Its fourth-quarter 2020 revenues of NT$4.06 billion were the highest in six quarters. Sales for all of 2020 were up 7.94% on year to a 6-year high of NT$15.049 billion.

CMMT posted revenues of NT$1.004 billion for December, its highest monthly figure for 2020. The company has seen its order visibility extend to second-quarter 2021 and expects polarizer prices to continue rising, albeit at a slower pace.

Optimax's revenues rose 11.69% on month and 22.34% on year to NT$249 million in December, the company's highest-ever since March 2016. Fourth-quarter revenues of NT$718 million were the highest quarterly figure in five years.

Realtime news
Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
  • Taiwan notebook ODMs
Quarterly research reports

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Taiwan LCD monitors – 3Q 2020

Taiwan LCD TVs – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2021

China semiconductor industry: From 13th 5-year Plan to 14th 5-year Plan, 2015-2025

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Research analysis
  1. Samsung to advance QLED, microLED TV technologies in 2021
  2. 5G private networks to help Taiwan makers step into Open RAN
  3. AI makes RPA intelligent
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.