Polarizer supply to stay tight throughout 2021, says CMMT

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

The supply of compensation films and other upstream materials for use in the production of polarizers has become severely tight, which will constrain the overall supply of polarizers throughout this year, according to Taiwan-based Cheng Mei Materials Technology (CMMT).

CMMT chairman CY Ho said shortages of upstream materials such as TAC, PET, PMMA and compensation films are more severe than imagined, with compensation films for use in polarizers for VA (vertical alignment) TV screens showing the worst shortfalls, compared to normal supply of those for IPS (in-plane switching ) panels.

CMMT now operates four polarizer production lines at an average capacity utilization of only 80% and can fulfill shipments for 80-85% of orders due to at least 15% shortages of materials, Ho said. VA compensation films, in particular, will see shortages through the end of 2021, he continued.

To counter, CMMT will increase production of polarizers for IPS panels for shipments in the second half of the year after completing sample validations by major clients, according to Ho. Its IPS panel clients include BOE Technology, HKC and Innolux, and VA screen customers comprise China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT), AUO and Innolux, according to industry sources.

CMMT president LH Lo disclosed CMMT will also enhance development of large-size polarizers for TV applications, and may see 86-inch, 98-inch and 105-inch offerings start shipping in 2022, apart from existing 70-inch ones. He continued that the company has also kicked off shipments for miniLED and OLED applications.