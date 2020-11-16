BenQ Materials sees strong sales ahead in 2021

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

BenQ Materials expects its current sales momentum to continue into 2021, bolstered by strong order dynamics for its core products, including polarizers, advanced battery materials and healthcare devices, according to company president Ray Liu.

Orders for polarizer products for TV and IT applications from panel makers have been strong in the latest two quarters, Liu said, adding that the company has also seen order visibility for smartphone and automotive applications become clearer recently.

Due to the tight supply of polarizers, BenQ's polarizer production lines have been operating at full capacity since third-quarter 2020 and will continue to be fully booked through the first quarter of 2021, Liu revealed.

Meanwhile, the company's lithium-ion battery separator film business has continued growing, with prospects to begin generating profit in the fourth quarter of 2020 or the first quarter of 2021 thanks to increasing orders from Japanese clients, according to company chairman ZC Chen.

Sales of its consumable medical devices, which were affected by the coronavirus pandemic in the first half of the year, have also rebounded, Chen noted.

Shipments of professional medical products such as wound care and hemostasis products are poised to grow 20-30% in 2020, bolstered by replenishment demand from hospitals and clinics, Chen noted, adding that the growth for these medical devices will be even higher in 2021.

The company posted revenues of NT$1.35 billion (US$47.34 million) for October, up 4% sequentially and 17.97% on year. Year-to-date revenues totaled NT$12.34 billion, up 5.3% on year.

BenQ Materials chairman ZC Chen

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, November 2020