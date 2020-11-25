Displays
BenQ Materials sampling circular polarizers for foldable phones
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

BenQ Materials has kicked off volume production of OLED circular polarizers for wearable applications in the fourth quarter of 2020, while also starting sampling related polarizers for foldable smartphones, according to company president Ray Liu.

The new OLED circular polarizers are now being shipped mainly to Chinese panel makers, Liu said, expecting demand for circular polarizers from the wearable and smartphone sectors to continue to expand.

While indicating that all of its three polarizer lines are currently operating at full capacity, the company has managed to remove some production bottlenecks to make additional capacity available for circular models, Liu said.

Despite the tight supply of LCD polarizers, the company is cautious about the future development of the LCD industry and as a result, it will relocate more of its resources for developing new products for OLED and 8K applications, Liu noted.

With the current robust demand for polarizers from the panel industry likely to continue for a while, Liu said the company is optimistic about its business prospects for the coming year.

Realtime news
Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Global tablet market – 3Q 2020

China smartphone AP shipments – 3Q 2020

China smartphone market and industry – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2021 and beyond: Smartphones, notebooks and tablets

Outbreak impact: China smartphone and AP shipments

Coronavirus impact special report: Mobile devices

Research analysis
  1. Top-5 notebook brands see October shipments hit year's new high, says Digitimes Research
  2. Taiwan top-3 foundries to see combined revenue surge 30% in 2020, says Digitimes Research
  3. Taiwan large-size panel shipments to drop in 4Q20, says Digitimes Research
© 2020 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.