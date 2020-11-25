BenQ Materials sampling circular polarizers for foldable phones

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

BenQ Materials has kicked off volume production of OLED circular polarizers for wearable applications in the fourth quarter of 2020, while also starting sampling related polarizers for foldable smartphones, according to company president Ray Liu.

The new OLED circular polarizers are now being shipped mainly to Chinese panel makers, Liu said, expecting demand for circular polarizers from the wearable and smartphone sectors to continue to expand.

While indicating that all of its three polarizer lines are currently operating at full capacity, the company has managed to remove some production bottlenecks to make additional capacity available for circular models, Liu said.

Despite the tight supply of LCD polarizers, the company is cautious about the future development of the LCD industry and as a result, it will relocate more of its resources for developing new products for OLED and 8K applications, Liu noted.

With the current robust demand for polarizers from the panel industry likely to continue for a while, Liu said the company is optimistic about its business prospects for the coming year.