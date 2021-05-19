BenQ Materials upbeat about polarizer market

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Polarizer maker BenQ Materials is optimistic about its business outlook for the second and third quarters of 2021 despite an unsteady supply of compensation films, a crucial material for polarizer production, according to company chairman ZC Chen.

BenQ's polarizer capacity is fully booked for the second quarter thanks to robust demand from the LCD panel sector, Chen said, adding that panel demand will remain steady in the third quarter.

Ray Liu, president of BenQ Materials, said that he believes the supply and demand for polarizers are likely to reach a balance in 2022, although a new production line will come online at the end of 2021.

The LCD panels' area sipments are set to increase in 2022, which will be enough to absorb the additional polarizer output from the new production line, Liu explained.

The company's lithium-ion battery separator film business has continued growing, with prospects to begin generating profit in the fourth quarter of 2020 or the first quarter of 2021 thanks to increasing orders from Japanese clients, Liu indicated.

The company said that the order visibility for its lithium-ion battery separator films is clear, expecting to continue receiving orders from its clients in Japan in the next three quarters.

The company has reported revenues of NT$1.369 billion (US$49.28 million) for April, down 1.67% sequentially but up 11.85% on year. Year-to-date revenues totaled NT$5.446 billion, increasing 16.66% from a year earlier.

BenQ Materials chairman ZC Chen

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, May 2021