Cheng Mei sees order visibility for polarizers extend to 1H20

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Polarizer maker Cheng Mei Materials Technology (CMMT) has seen its order visibility extend to the first half of 2021 thanks to demand for IT products and TVs driven by stay-at-home activities, according to the company.

The company already raised prices for some of its polarizer products for the fourth quarter of 2020 and could hike related prices by another 3-5% in the first quarter of 2021 to reflect the tight supply, said company sources.

Thanks to increasing polarizer prices, the company reported net profit of NT$3.36 million (US$117,785) for the third quarter of 2020, ending a streak of seven quarterly losses.

However, for the first three quarters of 2020, the company still posted net losses of NT$209 million or NT$0.32 per share.

The company expects its revenues and profit to continue to improve in the fourth quarter of 2020, as well as in the first half of 2021as polarizer prices are expected to remain steady amid short supply.

Its production lines are expected to be operating at full capacity till the first quarter of 2021 or even in the second quarter, said the sources.

Shipments of polarizer products for TV applications will account for 45% of its total shipments in 2021, followed by IT applications (40%), and small- to medium-applications (15%).