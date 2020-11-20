BenQ Materials reports improved earnings for 3Q20

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Polarizer maker BenQ Materials has reported improved earnings for the third quarter of 2020, bolstered by increased sales, as it expects current sales dynamics to continue into the first quarter of 2021.

Its third-quarter net profit came to NT$116 million (US$4.07 million), up 51.18% sequentially and 69.46% on year. EPS for the quarter was NT$0.36.

For the first three quarters of 2020, net profit totaled NT$225 million or up 0.1% from a year earlier, with an EPS of NT$0.7.

Gross margin stood at 14.91% in the third quarter, up 0.52pp from a quarter earlier but down 0.51pp from a year earlier, with the company's chairman ZC Chen attributing the annual decline to fluctuations of foreign exchange rates.

The prospects for fourth-quarter 2020 will be on par with that seen in the previous quarter as demand for polarizers will remain strong and related product prices will not change much in the quarter, Chen said.

Meanwhile, the company is teaming up with China Airlines to promote its Xpore-brand travel hooded sweatshirts in the Taiwan market. The raincoat-like suits, which are manufactured using the company's membrane and other plastic fabric materials, are designed to shield travelers as much as possible to prevent themselves from being infected by virus while traveling, Chen said at a press event.

BenQ Materials-developed Xpore travel sweatshirts

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, November 2020