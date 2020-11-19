Innolux TV assembly lines running at full capacity

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Innolux's TV assembly lines in Taiwan, which boast a production capacity of 4-5 million sets a year, are currently operating at full capacity, according to company president James Yang.

In addition to TVs, the company is also striving to develop new display products through other business units or subsidiaries, Yang said.

One of its subsidiaries, InnoCare Optoelectronics, is currently focusing on production of X-ray image inspection equipment, and has been operating with profit, Yang said, adding that InnoCare also plans to develop other display devices for smart manufacturing and industrial inspection applications.

Innolux has adopted X-ray image inspection devices rolled out by InnoCare for product quality inspection at its production lines.

Meanwhile, CarUX Technology, currently a module developing unit under Innolux, is dedicated to the development automotive panels and other downstream automotive system products, according to Yang.

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, November 2020