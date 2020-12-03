AUO gears up for medical displays

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei

As part of its focus on the smart medical care sector, AUO is showcasing its premium 3D surgical display solutions at the Healthcare Expo Taiwan in Taipei from December 3 to 6.

These AUO-developed solutions include a 15.6-inch 4K naked-eye 3D display for use in surgery rooms, and a 32-inch 4K polarized 3D display solution integrated with MedicalTek's 3D endoscope and minimally invasive surgery (MIS) visualization system.

AUO also is presenting a 32-inch 4K hyper-realistic surgical display set equipped with medical-grade miniLED technology, and a range of medical panel computers designed for medical institutions in partnership with ADLINK.

3D display technology

AUO said it has years of experience in the development of 3D display technologies. The history goes back to the times of polarized 3D TV LCDs, large 3D interactive gaming displays, and naked-eye 3D display technologies for a variety of applications. Newly developed 3D display technologies are now introduced for surgical applications.

The 32-inch 4K polarized 3D display solution being exhibited represents an integration of AUO's latest 3D display technology with the advanced 2D-to-3D stereoscopic endoscopy visualization technology developed by MedicalTek. Its use with MedicalTek's Darwin 3D endoscopy visualization system provides physicians with stereoscopic imagery that incorporates depth of view information. The improvement to hand-eye coordination effectively enhances the precision and quality of minimally invasive surgeries.

The 15.6-inch 4K naked-eye 3D display also developed for use in surgery rooms incorporates AUO's proprietary eye-tracking system to effectively increase the 3D field of view and image quality. Physicians can then view crystal-clear 3D imagery from different angles during surgery without wearing 3D glasses to quickly establish the relative position and depth of organs and tissues, according to AUO.

Medical displays with miniLED backlighting

The 32-inch 4K hyper-realistic surgical display set adopts AUO's medical-grade miniLED driver technology with the highest zone-count, along with advanced deep red technology for optimized display of red colors, providing physicians with the most realistic colors and details, said AUO. Improved distinction between minute differences in human body tissue and blood will help physicians make more accurate judgment.

To meet disease control needs in non-contact or multi-field applications in the pandemic era, AUO's high resolution, low reflection and touch technologies have now been applied to a range of all-in-one (AIO) hygienically-designed medical panel computers and monitors launched by Adlink. The screwless, fanless, fully sealed aluminum housing and anti-bacterial coating on Adlink ygienically-designed medical panel computers satisfy the highest health standards, said AUO. The medical-grade touch displays have edge-to-edge glass surface and on-screen buttons that can be operated with gloved hands and are resistant to bacteria to prevent transmission of infections.

AUO said it is focusing on the smart medical care sector and actively investing in the development of user-centric medical-grade displays that solve the pain points of users in the field. AUO said it is now one of the top-3 global suppliers for applications such as medical-grade displays and X-ray sensors. AUO's future strategy in the smart medical care market will focus on three areas: surgery room, medical management and medical testing.

AUO 32-inch 4K hyper-realistic surgical display set

Photo: Company