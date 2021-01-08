Displays
AUO reports slight increase in 2020 revenues
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei

AU Optronics (AUO) has announced consolidated revenue of NT$28.86 billion (US$1.03 billion) for December 2020, up by 11.2% on month and 39.3% on year, with full-year 2020 consolidated revenues totaling NT$271.0 billion, up by 0.8% annually.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, consolidated revenues were NT$80.54 billion, up by 10% sequentially and 30% on year, said the LCD panel maker.

Shipments of large-sized panels (10-inch and above) for LCD TV, desktop monitor, notebook PC, and other applications totaled around 11.69 million units in December 2020, up by 8.1% on month. As for small- to medium-sized panels, shipments reached about 8.73 million units, down by 6.6% month-over-month, said AUO.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, large-sized panel shipments totaled around 33.25 million units, down by 1.7% quarter-over-quarter and up by 25.3% year-over-year. Shipments of small- to medium-sized panels in the same quarter exceeded 28.81 million units, down by 4.1% quarter-over-quarter and 23.1% year-over-year.

For the full year of 2020, large-sized panel shipments were around 120.20 million units, an increase of 11.1% from the previous year. Small- to medium-sized panel shipments totaled around 117.48 million units, down by 10.3% year-over-year.

