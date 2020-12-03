AUO sees order visibility extend to 1H21

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

AU Optronics (AUO) has seen its order visibility extend to the first half of 2021, according to company chairman Paul Peng.

Peng said that he is also optimistic about overall panel demand in the coming year amid structural changes in the global LCD panel industry.

Taiwan's panel makers will perform better in the future as the era of unfair competition in the panel industry is over, Peng said, as China's government is reducing subsidies for its panel makers.

Competition is also easing as Korean makers Samsung Display and LG Display are withdrawing from the LCD panel sector, Peng added.

These changes will result in more balance in supply and demand for panels and restore a rational and fair competition mechanism to the panel industry that will benefit Taiwan's makers, Peng asserted.

Peng said AUO still hopes to reach its earnings target set for 2020 after swinging back to profit in the third quarter of 2020, ending a streak of six consecutive quarterly losses.

Meanwhile, AUO has continued committing new investments to developing mini/microLED technologies and will benefit from its role as a first mover in the segment.

AUO chairman Pau Peng

Photo: Digitimes file photo