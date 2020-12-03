IT + CE
MedicalTek adopts AUO 3D medical display
Mark Tsai, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

LCD panel maker AU Optronics (AUO) has cooperated with MedicalTek, a startup engaged in developing endoscope visualization systems for minimal invasive surgical operation, to develop 3D medical displays.

MedicalTek has developed MonoStereo 3D and DARIWN 3D endoscope visualization systems as well as Lascaux, an endoscopic image recorder, and a training platform for minimal invasive surgical operation through cooperation with IRCAD Taiwan, company chairman and CEO Jack Liu said. IRCAD is a France-based medical research and training institute focusing on minimal invasive surgery.

MedicalTek has upgraded MonoStereo from 2D to 3D to enhance surgeons' feeling of harmony between eyes and hands in a bid to hike quality, safety and efficiency for minimal invasive surgical operation, Liu noted.

A display of medical images

A display for minimal invasive surgical operation
Photo: IRCAD Taiwan

Looking for startups?
Startup database
Profiles of startups from Taiwan and around the world: their technologies, product developments, fundraising rounds, etc. All startups are welcome to register their profiles - free of charge.
Register
Accelerators & incubators
Information about accelerators and incubators from Taiwan and around the world that are mentoring startup businesses and teams. All mentors are welcome to register their info - free of charge.
Register
Events calendar
Major events, including those organized by the government, DIGITIMES, and others, featuring startups, innovative technologies and products from Taiwan, Asia and around the world.
Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Taiwan large-size LCD panels – 3Q 2020

Taiwan small- to mid-size LCD panels – 3Q 2020

Global tablet market – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2021 and beyond: Smartphones, notebooks and tablets

Outbreak impact: China smartphone and AP shipments

Coronavirus impact special report: Mobile devices

Research analysis
  1. Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – October 2020
  2. Top-5 notebook brands see October shipments hit year's new high, says Digitimes Research
  3. Taiwan top-3 foundries to see combined revenue surge 30% in 2020, says Digitimes Research
© 2020 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.