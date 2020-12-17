Displays
LCD panel shortage worsening, says AUO chairman
Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

The shortage of LCD panels has worsend after a strong earthquake struck northeastern Taiwan and a power outage hit glass substate supplier Nippon Electric Glass (NEG) in Japan recently, according to Paul Peng, chairman of AU Optronics (AUO).

