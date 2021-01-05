Bits + chips
VIS to disclose details about new acquisition in 1Q21
Monica Chen, Hsinchu; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Eight-inch foundry Vanguard International Semiconductor (VIS) is expected to announce details regarding a new acquisition later in the first quarter of 2021, according to market sources.

The article you are trying to open requires News database subscription. Please sign in if you wish to continue.
Realtime news
Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Taiwan LCD monitors – 3Q 2020

Taiwan LCD TVs – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2021 and beyond: Smartphones, notebooks and tablets

Outbreak impact: China smartphone and AP shipments

Research analysis
  1. ToF 3D sensors to accelerate AR application ecosystem formation, says Digitimes Research
  2. Fierce competition for 5G subscribers undermine Korea telecom ARPU, says Digitimes Research
  3. Taiwan server-related product revenues to grow 11% in 2020, says Digitimes Research
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.