VIS to sustain growth momentum for 8-inch wafer foundry in 2021

Monica, Taipei Chen; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Vanguard International Semiconductor (VIS), a dedicated 8-inch wafer foundry house, is optimistic that its revenues will sustain growth momentum in 2021 after surging 17.13% on year to a new high of NT$33.33 billion (US$1.19 billion), according to company chairman Leuh Fang.

Fang said global GDP is estimated to grow 5% in 2021 after falling 4% in 2020, and semiconductor demand will continue to rebound along with the mounting penetration of 5G handsets, rebounding car sales worldwide, persistent remote work, study and healthcare applications, as well as other proliferating 5G and AI applications.

Fang estimated that overall 8-inch wafer foundry capacity supply will remain short of demand throughout at least third-quarter 2021. He stressed that VIS will work hard on capacity expansions to meet strong demand from clients, and will continue seeking new acquisition targets in this regard.

Fang also noted that VIS will not unilaterally raise quotes but will discuss capacity expansions and price hikes with clients to jointly work out optimal pricing formula, aiming to sustain close partnerships with clients, especially those offering stable long-term orders.