UMC, VIS see 2020 revenue hit record highs

Monica Chen, Hsinchu; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Pure-play foundries United Microelectronics (UMC) and Vanguard International Semiconductor (VIS) both saw their revenues hit all-time highs in 2020.

UMC has reported consolidated revenue of NT$15.29 billion (US$545.65 million) for December 2020, up 3.8% sequentially and 14.4% on year. UMC's revenue for the fourth quarter reached nearly NT$45.3 billion, rising about 1% on quarter and hitting a record high for the fifth consecutive quarter.

UMC posted revenue of NT$176.82 billion in 2020 - an annual high - which represented a 19.3% rise on year.

VIS, an 8-inch foundry specializing in display driver ICs and power management chips, saw its December revenue increase 4.5% sequentially to nearly NT$3 billion. Revenue grew 4.5% on quarter to NT$8.72 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020, a record high for the fourth consecutive quarter.

VIS' revenue for 2020 climbed 17.1% to an all-time high of NT$33.33 billion.