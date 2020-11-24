Mobile + telecom
D-Link mulls production in India
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

D-Link is mulling plans to outsource production of its network devices designed for sale in India to local OEMs to benefit from the country's PLI (Production-Linked Incentives) scheme.

Amid the US-China trade war, localized production is a primary alternative for companies looking to disperse their global supply chains, said D-Link president Mark Chen.

Since D-Link has a subsidiary in India, it will give priority to local production there, Chen added.

D-Link currently focuses its production in China, with North America-bound shipments making up about 10% of its total sales, Chen said, adding that the company intends to boost its sales to North America, particularly the US, and therefore, it is looking at having production outside China.

D-Link has reported net profit of NT$303 million (US$10.62 million) on revenues of NT$4.16 billion for the third quarter of 2020. EPS for the quarter came to NT$0.46, its highest in 27 quarters.

For the first three quarters of 2020, net profit totaled NT$250.12 million or NT$0.38 per share, compared to a loss of NT$0.73 a year earlier.

Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

China smartphone AP shipments – 3Q 2020

China smartphone market and industry – 3Q 2020

Taiwan notebooks – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2021 and beyond: Smartphones, notebooks and tablets

Outbreak impact: China smartphone and AP shipments

Coronavirus impact special report: Mobile devices

Research analysis
  1. Top-5 notebook brands see October shipments hit year's new high, says Digitimes Research
  2. Taiwan top-3 foundries to see combined revenue surge 30% in 2020, says Digitimes Research
  3. Taiwan large-size panel shipments to drop in 4Q20, says Digitimes Research
© 2020 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.