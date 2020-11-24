D-Link mulls production in India

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

D-Link is mulling plans to outsource production of its network devices designed for sale in India to local OEMs to benefit from the country's PLI (Production-Linked Incentives) scheme.

Amid the US-China trade war, localized production is a primary alternative for companies looking to disperse their global supply chains, said D-Link president Mark Chen.

Since D-Link has a subsidiary in India, it will give priority to local production there, Chen added.

D-Link currently focuses its production in China, with North America-bound shipments making up about 10% of its total sales, Chen said, adding that the company intends to boost its sales to North America, particularly the US, and therefore, it is looking at having production outside China.

D-Link has reported net profit of NT$303 million (US$10.62 million) on revenues of NT$4.16 billion for the third quarter of 2020. EPS for the quarter came to NT$0.46, its highest in 27 quarters.

For the first three quarters of 2020, net profit totaled NT$250.12 million or NT$0.38 per share, compared to a loss of NT$0.73 a year earlier.