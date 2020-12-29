Everlight expanding IR, UV-C LED packaging capacity

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Everlight Electronics has expanded monthly packaging capacity for IR and UV-C LED devices by 200 million chips, reaching more than one billion chips in total in 2020, and will further expand it by 4-5% in 2021, according to industry sources.

Supply of IR and UV-C LED devices has been tight since early 2020 and Everlight has fully utilized the corresponding packaging capacity since second-quarter 2020, the sources said.

Current lead time for shipping IR and UV-C LED devices is at least 3-4 months, and with some makers planning to hike quotes by 10-20% beginning February 2021, Everlight is also considering doing so, the sources noted.

Everlight's IR and UV-C LED chip packaging capacity takes up below 20% of total LED chip packaging capacity at present, and the proportion is expected to rise to 31-32% in 2021 and further to 35% in 2022, the sources indicated.

Everlight has begun shipments for miniLED backlight units (BLU) for LCD TVs in 2020, the sources said. It will begin to ship miniLED BLUs for tablets, monitors and automotive displays in 2021, with shipments miniLED applications to take up 10% of all LED BLUs, the sources noted.

Of Everlight's shipments for LED automotive devices, interior lights account for about 60% currently, the sources said. The company expects exterior lights including taillights, headlights and daytime running lamps to take up over 50% of total shipments for automotive applications beginning 2021, the sources indicated.

Everlight expects China-based automakers to take up 50% of shipments for automotive applications for exterior lights in 2021 and automotive devices to account for 20% of 2021 consolidated revenues, the sources noted.

Everlight-developed LED automotive devices

Photo: Digitimes file