Everlight to see profit growth in 2020

Siu Han, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

LED packaging service provider Everlight Electronics is expected to post a profit increase this year, thanks to growing sales of its invisible-light LED devices, and new orders for miniLED-backlit TVs and automotive products, according to market sources.

Everlight has reported third-quarter 2020 sales of NT$5.888 billion (US$260.18 million), the highst since third-quarter 2018, with invisible -light LED products accounting for over 30%.

Meanwhile, its Germany-based subsidiary, WOFI Leuchten Wortmann & Filz, which makes residential lighting products, has been fined EUR25,000 (US$29,353) by the Dusseldorf District Court in Germany for not complying with its obligation in a patent lawsuit case filed by Nichia.

Nichia has won a lawsuit where it accused WOFI for infringing on its Germany patent concerning YAG in 12 LED product items.

According to the court's ruling, WOFI is obligated to present account information on all product items involved in the patent infringement as a basis for calculating damage payment and recall all of them from the market. But WOFI has failed to comply, according to Nichia.