Epistar December revenues hit 20-month high

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Epistar has reported NT$1.468 billion (US$51.5 million) in December consolidated revenues, the highest since May 2019 with increases of 3.58% on month and 8.65% on year.

Epistar posted consolidated revenues of NT$4.282 billion for fourth-quarter 2020, the highest quarterly figure since fourth-quarter 2018 with growth of 12.02% sequentially and 6.88% on year, and those of NT$14.634 billion for 2020 decreased 8.31% on year.

Epistar said demand for IR LEDs and LEDs for horticultural lighting, automotive lighting and displays has been rising, and it will start volume production of miniLED chips in first-quarter 2021.

Vertically-integrated LED firm Lextar Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$828.9 million for December, slipping 1.87% sequentially but rising 13.56% on year, and those of NT$2.52 billion for fourth-quarter 2020 dipped 11.31% sequentially but rose 21.07% on year. Its 2020 consolidated revenues reached NT$9.171 billion, up 1.29% on year.

LED packaging service provider Everlight Electronics' December consolidated revenues reached NT$1.975 billion, up 9.07% sequentially and 11.24% on year, and those of NT$5.550 billion for fourth-quarter 2020 dropped 5.74% sequentially but rose 1.97% on year. Its 2020 consolidated sales totaled NT$21.602 billion, up 3.14% on year.

Everlight expects IR and UV LED devices, LED backlight units (BLU) and automotive lights and displays to be main sources of growth in 2021.

LED automotive lighting module maker Laster Tech has reported consolidated revenues of NT$509.2 million for December, hitting a monthly record, mainly due to booming sales of new cars in the China market; and those of NT$1.396 billion for fourth-quarter 2020 grew 12.10% sequentially and 27.88% on year. Its 2020 consolidated sales reached NT$4.353 billion, up 5.61% on year.

Laster said it will start production of LED automotive headlight controllers at its factory in northern Taiwan later in first-quarter 2021.