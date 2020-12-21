LED makers eye strong demand for IR, UV-C applications

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Lite-On Technology, Everlight Electronics, Advanced Optoelectronic Technology (AOT), Bright LED Electronics and Harvatek have increased packaging capacity for invisible LED devices to meet strong demand that is expected to last until at least first-quarter 2021, according to industry sources.

Lite-On produces IR LED devices for 5G and AI+IoT devices, and UV-C LED devices for disinfection. Due to strong demand for IR and UV-C LED devices, Lite-On expects the revenue proportion for optoelectronics business in 2020 to increase 10-13% on year, the sources noted.

Everlight produces IR LED devices for sensing and UV-C LED devices for disinfection and has fully utilized the corresponding production capacity with shipment lead time of 2-3 months, the sources indicated. Everlight expects the corresponding revenue proportion in 2020 to rise to over 30%, and has expanded the corresponding monthly packaging capacity by 80 million IR and UV-C LED chips, the sources said, adding that the company may further expand the production capacity in 2021.

AOT has over 90% of consolidated revenues coming from LED backlighting, with about 60% for LCD TVs, the sources noted. The company will step into OEM/ODM production of IR LED devices used in sensing functions of smart wearable devices, such as SpO2 and heart rate, in 2021 and expects the corresponding revenue proportion for the year to exceed 10%, the sources indicated.

Bright LED had IR LED devices used in sensing taking up 46% of January-September 2020 consolidated revenues and has started production of UV-C LED devices, aimig at 55% revenue proportion for IR and UV-C LED devices in 2021.

Harvatek had 10-20% of consolidated revenues for first-half 2020 coming from IR LED devices and expects the proportion to rise to 25% in 2021.