Everlight to develop anti-COVID UV-C LED devices

LED packaging service provider Everlight Electronics will develop UV-C LED devices for COVID-19 disinfection, according to the company.

Everlight said it has had Academia Sinica's Institute of Biomedical Sciences test disinfection effects of a UV-C LED (wavelength 275nm) lamp, a 254nm-UV mercury lamp and a 222nm-UV excimer lamp, with results based on TCID50 and LRV (Log-reduction value) showing 275nm UV-C LED is the most effective, and the testing was published in Applied Sciences on November 12, 2021.

Everlight will develop a series of 275nm UV-C LED devices, with the prototypes certificated by SGS Taiwan to be 99.9% effective in COVID-19 disinfection, the company indicated.

Everlight said it has also developed UV-C LED air purifiers and UV-C LED lamps that can kill coronavirus, coliform bacillus, staphylococcus aureus and hepatitis A virus via air circulation.

Everlight has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.962 billion (US$70.4 million) for November, increasing 0.22% sequentially and 8.32% year-on-year, and those of NT$23.186 billion for January-November grew 18.13% on year.