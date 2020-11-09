Everlight, Epistar report mixed October results

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

LED packaging service provider Everlight Electronics saw October consolidated revenues of NT$1.764 billion (US$60.8 million) decrease 15.26% sequentially and 0.21% on year, while LED wafer and chip maker Epistar's NT$1.397 billion slipped 0.19% sequentially but grew 2.21% on year.

Everlight said the revenues decreased mainly due to fewer working days in China during the long holiday period in early October, with some of shipments delayed until November. Shipments for orders for infrared and ultraviolet LED devices are scheduled until the end of 2020, Everlight noted.

Everlight posted consolidated revenues of NT$17.816 billion for January-October, rising 3.16% on year, while Epistar's NT$11.749 billion for the period declined 11.80% on year.

Meanwhile, LED chip maker Opto Tech has become a supplier of photo diode chips used in Apple Watch, with the corresponding production capacity fully utilized, according to industry sources.

Si-based sensors, including photo diode chips, take up 50-60% of its consolidated revenues currently, and are the main source of revenue growth in 2020, the company indicated.

Opto Tech has reported third-quarter 2020 consolidated revenues of NT$1.512 billion and net profit of NT$180.9 million, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$3.879 billion and net profit of NT$346.4 million for January-September. Opto Tech has reported consolidated revenues of NT$759.4 million for October, increasing 16.77% sequentially and 74.58% on year.

Epistar and vertically-integrated LED maker Lextar Electronics have jointly established EnnoStar, a holding company to wholly own both via a stock swap, and the deal has received antitrust clearance from by China's Administration for Market Regulation. EnnoStar will be listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, with Epistar and Lextar to be delisted on January 6, 2021.