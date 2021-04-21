Copper foil shortages to continue into 2Q21

Jane Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

More suppliers of copper foils, the crucial materials for making copper clad laminates (CCL) and PCBs, are raising prices, signaling that the ongoing shortages of copper foils will stretch through the second quarter of 2021, according to industry sources.

Copper foil makers Co-Tech Development and LCY Technology have hiked their prices recently, following market leaders, including Nan Ya Plastics and Chang Shun Group, both of which had adjusted their quotes earlier, said the sources.

Price hikes for cooper foils are inevitable as average quotes for copper at London Metal Exchange had surged to US$9,004.98 per ton in March 2021, up from US$7,755.24 in December 2020.

It is only a matter of time for the copper price to spike to over US$10,100 as governments around the globe are pushing for a transition to green energy, which will consume more copper for infrastructure construction such as power grids and wind power, added the sources.

Besides galloping copper prices at the metal exchange, copper foil processing cost has also continued to rise month by month since the beginning of 2021, with the process cost for March 2021 standing at more than 35% higher than that seen in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Thanks to price hikes, Co-Tech has reported revenues of NT$1.833 billion (US$65.98 million) for the first quarter of 2021, up 15.61% sequentially and 24.65% on year.

Fellow company LCY Technology saw its first-quarter revenues grow 23.3% sequentially and 26.2% on year to NT$964 million, driven by orders from downstream CCL and PCB clients.