Realme expects significant handset sales growth in India

Jingyue Hsiao, Taipei; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES

Despite COVID-19 impacts, Realme still expects to see up to 30% volume growth in the Indian market in 2020, as it continues to expand manufacturing in India and plans to launch more connected products in the first half of 2021, according to a local media report.

The Economic Times cited Madhav Sheth, CEO for Realme's CEO for India and Europe, as indicating that the vendor's smartphone shipments will increase 25-30% in 2020.

Sheth revealed that Realme will move towards a higher price range, according to the report. The average unit price of its cell phone sales has grown from 8,000-10,000 rupees (US$108-136) to more than 11,000 rupees.

Realme is expected to generate more than 10% of its revenue in 2020 from businesses other than cell phones in India, and is optimistic about its performance in the IoT market in 2021,

Realme continues to increase its production capacity in India and is currently utilizing 85-90% of its production capacity there, the report said.