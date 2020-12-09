Bits + chips
Taiwan science parks record revenues of over NT$2,442 billion for January-October 2020, says MOST
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Government-developed Hsinchu Science Park (HSP), Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP) and Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP) generated combined revenues of NT$2,442.256 billion (US$84.22 billion) in January-October 2020, growing 15.05% on year, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST).

HSP recorded January-October revenues of NT$1,007.726 billion, rising 12.40% on year; STSP had NT$664.279 billion, up 11.36%, and CTSP posted NT$770.252 billion, up 22.31%.

The three science parks posted a combined export value of NT$1,939.982 billion for January-October 2020, increasing 13.82% on year, and a combined import value of NT$722.649 billion, growing 16.86%, MOST said.

As of the end of November 2020, 1,047 companies had been approved to be stationed in the three parks and 882 of them had set up, were setting up or would set up factories there, MOST indicated. There were 286,721 employees in the three parks at the end of October 2020: 156,446 in HSP, 78,938 in STSP and 51,337 in CTSP, MOST noted.

MOST: Three science parks' revenues by industry, January-October 2020 (NT$b)

Category of industries

HSP

STSP

CTSP

Total

Y/Y

Integrated circuits

724.790

419.454

620.672

1,764.917

20.86%

Opto-electronics

93.898

170.835

119.156

383.889

(5.76%)

Computers & peripherals

93.720

20.355

2.618

116.693

63.06%

Networking & communication

43.570

10.151

0.108

53.828

2.92%

Precision machinery

32.544

30.967

19.881

83.393

(14.33%)

Biotechnology

12.139

10.246

5.443

27.828

17.78%

Others

7.065

2.270

2.374

11.790

13.23%

Source: MOST, compiled by Digitimes, December 2020

Realtime news
Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Taiwan LCD monitors – 3Q 2020

Taiwan LCD TVs – 3Q 2020

Taiwan large-size LCD panels – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2021 and beyond: Smartphones, notebooks and tablets

Outbreak impact: China smartphone and AP shipments

Coronavirus impact special report: Mobile devices

Research analysis
  1. EIH expanding e-paper ecosystem
  2. dToF likely to be mainstream 3D depth-sensing technology in 2021
  3. Global server shipments to rise 5.6% on year in 2021, says Digitimes Research
© 2020 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.