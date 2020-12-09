Taiwan science parks record revenues of over NT$2,442 billion for January-October 2020, says MOST

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Government-developed Hsinchu Science Park (HSP), Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP) and Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP) generated combined revenues of NT$2,442.256 billion (US$84.22 billion) in January-October 2020, growing 15.05% on year, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST).

HSP recorded January-October revenues of NT$1,007.726 billion, rising 12.40% on year; STSP had NT$664.279 billion, up 11.36%, and CTSP posted NT$770.252 billion, up 22.31%.

The three science parks posted a combined export value of NT$1,939.982 billion for January-October 2020, increasing 13.82% on year, and a combined import value of NT$722.649 billion, growing 16.86%, MOST said.

As of the end of November 2020, 1,047 companies had been approved to be stationed in the three parks and 882 of them had set up, were setting up or would set up factories there, MOST indicated. There were 286,721 employees in the three parks at the end of October 2020: 156,446 in HSP, 78,938 in STSP and 51,337 in CTSP, MOST noted.

MOST: Three science parks' revenues by industry, January-October 2020 (NT$b) Category of industries HSP STSP CTSP Total Y/Y Integrated circuits 724.790 419.454 620.672 1,764.917 20.86% Opto-electronics 93.898 170.835 119.156 383.889 (5.76%) Computers & peripherals 93.720 20.355 2.618 116.693 63.06% Networking & communication 43.570 10.151 0.108 53.828 2.92% Precision machinery 32.544 30.967 19.881 83.393 (14.33%) Biotechnology 12.139 10.246 5.443 27.828 17.78% Others 7.065 2.270 2.374 11.790 13.23%

Source: MOST, compiled by Digitimes, December 2020