Taiwan science parks record revenues of over NT$2,442 billion for January-October 2020, says MOST

Government-developed Hsinchu Science Park (HSP), Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP) and Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP) generated combined revenues of NT$2,442.256 billion (US$84.22 billion) in January-October 2020, growing 15.05% on year, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST).
HSP recorded January-October revenues of NT$1,007.726 billion, rising 12.40% on year; STSP had NT$664.279 billion, up 11.36%, and CTSP posted NT$770.252 billion, up 22.31%.
The three science parks posted a combined export value of NT$1,939.982 billion for January-October 2020, increasing 13.82% on year, and a combined import value of NT$722.649 billion, growing 16.86%, MOST said.
As of the end of November 2020, 1,047 companies had been approved to be stationed in the three parks and 882 of them had set up, were setting up or would set up factories there, MOST indicated. There were 286,721 employees in the three parks at the end of October 2020: 156,446 in HSP, 78,938 in STSP and 51,337 in CTSP, MOST noted.
MOST: Three science parks' revenues by industry, January-October 2020 (NT$b)
Category of industries
HSP
STSP
CTSP
Total
Y/Y
Integrated circuits
724.790
419.454
620.672
1,764.917
20.86%
Opto-electronics
93.898
170.835
119.156
383.889
(5.76%)
Computers & peripherals
93.720
20.355
2.618
116.693
63.06%
Networking & communication
43.570
10.151
0.108
53.828
2.92%
Precision machinery
32.544
30.967
19.881
83.393
(14.33%)
Biotechnology
12.139
10.246
5.443
27.828
17.78%
Others
7.065
2.270
2.374
11.790
13.23%
Source: MOST, compiled by Digitimes, December 2020