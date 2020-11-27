Taiwan inaugurates biomedical experiment center

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Taiwan Integrated Biomedical Industrial Center (TIBIC), a cross-discipline smart experiment field for medical care, has started operation, according to Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA)

As a platform for dialogue between the medical care sector and various high-tech industries, TIBIC in the Hsinchu Biomedical Science Park, allows new medical products to be trialed and tested, MOEA said.

TIBIC can help developers of medical devices and materials obtain feedbacks from doctors, and integrate resources. The developers do not need to set up complete experiment fields on their own, MOEA indicated.

TIBIC consists of three labs: human-machine interaction allowing doctors to give real-time feedback from using medical devices and materials; smart surgical robots for operation planning; and simulation of CT (computed tomography). There are four simulating clinical fields: general wards, surgical operation rooms, an intensive care unit and a CT room.

CT lab at TIBIC

Smart surgical robot at TIBIC

Photos: MOEA