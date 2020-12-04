Foxlink to set up factory at CTSP

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Connector and cable assembly maker Cheng Uei Precision Industry (Foxlink) will invest NT$150 million (US$5.2 million) to set up a factory for R&D and production of high-frequency transmission cable, electric bicycles and EV-use batteries at Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP), according to the company.

In response to clients' demand for minimizing production in China due to US-China trade disputes, Foxlink is setting up plants in India, Vietnam, Myanmar and other Southeast Asian countries, the company said. The factory in Mynamar has begun production, while construction on the one in India has been completed and it will kick off production in first-quarter 2021, Foxlink noted.

Foxlink said it has been automating production lines at all factories to reduce reliance on labor, with labor cost as a percentage of total operating cost decreasing from 18% originally to 14% at present. Foxlink has set a long-term goal of downsizing the total number of employees at all factories and business offices around the world from 35,500 currently to 25,000.

Foxlink has consolidated revenues coming from three sectors: OEM/ODM components including connectors, cable assemblies, flexible boards, Bluetooth/Wi-Fi modules, CCMs (compact camera modules), electronics control units and EV battery packs; own-brand (Foxlink) system products and accessories including smart watches/bands, air quality monitors, headsets, card readers, adaptors, stylus pens, peripherals of game consoles and e-sports devices, wireless charging pads; and retail sales agent mainly for iPhone series.

OEM/ODM components accounted for 40.32% of January-October 2020 consolidated revenues of NT$71.291 billion; system products and accessories for 49.84%; and retail sales agent for 9.84%.

Foxlink expects main sources of 2021 business growth to be the following products: Components of headsets; EV-use battery packs, flexible boards, connectors and control modules; components of EV power charging piles; notebook-use CCMs; smartphone-use wireless charging back covers; joysticks, headsets and mice used in game consoles and e-sports devices; peripherals used in AR devices; high-speed transmission modules used in 5G-based cloud computing servers; electric bicycles and scooters, smart wearable devices.

Foxlink posted consolidated revenues of NT$25.831 billion, gross margin of 11.14%, operating profit of NT$1.142 billion and net profit of NT$1.048 billion for third-quarter 2020, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$62.342 billion, gross margin of 10.40%, operating profit of NT$1.400 billion and net profit of NT$1.485 billion for January-September.