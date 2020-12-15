Hsinchu Science Park to continue playing locomotive role

Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Taiwan's Hsinchu Science Park (HSP) could further expand and develop smart micro-industry parks to promote the establishment of AI and micro industries, according to a group of leaders from Taiwan's IT industry.

These industry leaders were participating in an event marking the 40th anniversary of HSP, home to the world's top foundry house, TSMC, its fellow company UMC and numerous IC design houses, semiconductor firms and network device makers.

The event honored four heavyweights in Taiwan's IT industry - TSMC founder Morris Chang, Acer founder Stan Shih, UMC founder Robert Tsao and MediaTek founder and chairman Tsai Ming-kai - for their contribution to the development at the park.

Looking forward to the park's development for the next 40 years, UMC honorary vice chairman John Hsuan suggested relevant agencies encourage the establishment of more AI and micro industries to accelerate the creation of value-added innovations that will help bring in a new wave of growth momentum for the park.

Meanwhile, the returning of Taiwan's IT companies from China has brought back related supply chains, with the science park once again playing a locomotive role, according to Frank Huang, chairman of Powerchip Technology.

With IT companies operating in the park now keenly developing AI, 5G, and other innovative technologies, R&D initiatives currently rolled out from the park account for about 50% of Taiwan's total R&D projects, according to Hsuan.