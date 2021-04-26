Taiwan science parks record revenues of nearly NT$524 billion for January-February

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Hsinchu Science Park (HSP), Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP) and Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP) generated combined revenues of NT$523.914 billion (US$18.45 billion) in January-February 2021, growing 23.63% on year, according to Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST).

HSP recorded January-February 2021 revenues of NT$222,467 billion, rising 26.03% on year; STSP had NT$152.302 billion, up 36.31%; and CTSP posted NT$149.145 billion, up 10.05%.

The three science parks posted combined exports of NT$631.414 billion for January-March 2021, increasing 26.44% on year, and combined imports of NT$256.886 billion, growing 25.52%, MOST said.

As of the end of March 2021, 1,062 companies had been approved to be stationed in the three parks and 891 of them had set up, were setting up or would set up factories there, MOST indicated.

MOST: Science park revenues by industry, January-February 2021 (NT$b) Industry HSP STSP CTSP Total Y/Y IC 160.564 103.143 117.015 380.722 23.45% Opto-electronics 22.672 38.166 26.212 87.050 31.52% Computers & peripherals 21.079 1.286 0.568 22.932 32.93% Networking & communication 7.868 1.826 0.068 9.761 3.88% Precision machinery 6.391 5.173 3.686 15.251 (1.39%) Biotechnology 2.339 2.235 1.105 5.678 16.40% Others 1.554 0.474 0.490 2.519 14.65%

Source: MOST, compiled by Digitimes, April 2021