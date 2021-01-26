Mobile + telecom
RFID specialist SAG to tap 5G opportunities
Chloe Liao, Taichung; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based RFID specialist Securitag Assembly Group (SAG) expects the commercialization of 5G networks will be instrumental in boosting sales of its products, including RFID labels and tags, according to company president Chiang Hung-yu.

Related RFID applications will expand significantly as sensing devices such as RFID readers will play a more significant role in optimizing transmission performance in the 5G environment that features high-speed, low-latency, and high connectivity, Chiang said.

SAG will cash in on the growing trend by offering customized RFID products leveraging in-house-developed technologies regarding antenna design, antenna etching, IC packaging, and electronic labeling, Chiang stated.

In line with the ongoing industrial smartization trends, SAG will push the sales of its US FDA-certified RFID labels into the smart medical sector to ramp up its revenues and profits, Chiang added.

SAG posted revenues of NT$81 million (US$2.89 million) in December, down 12.46% on year. For all of 2020, revenues totaled NT$993 million, decreasing 1.79% from a year earlier.

The global market of RFID devices is expected to reach US$13 billion in 2022, up from US$11.6 billion seen in 2018, according to IDTechEx data.

SAG president Chiang Hung-yu

SAG president Chiang Hung-yu
Photo:Chloe Liao, Digitimes, January 2021

Realtime news
Supply chain
China¡¦s 2021-2025 Five-year Plan: Semiconductor self-sufficiency push
Research insights
  1. TWS devices highlighted at CES 2021
  2. UWB application is on rise, says Digitimes Research
  3. Low-temperature operating problem for EV-use batteries solvable, says Digitimes Research
Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.