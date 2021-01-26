RFID specialist SAG to tap 5G opportunities

Chloe Liao, Taichung; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based RFID specialist Securitag Assembly Group (SAG) expects the commercialization of 5G networks will be instrumental in boosting sales of its products, including RFID labels and tags, according to company president Chiang Hung-yu.

Related RFID applications will expand significantly as sensing devices such as RFID readers will play a more significant role in optimizing transmission performance in the 5G environment that features high-speed, low-latency, and high connectivity, Chiang said.

SAG will cash in on the growing trend by offering customized RFID products leveraging in-house-developed technologies regarding antenna design, antenna etching, IC packaging, and electronic labeling, Chiang stated.

In line with the ongoing industrial smartization trends, SAG will push the sales of its US FDA-certified RFID labels into the smart medical sector to ramp up its revenues and profits, Chiang added.

SAG posted revenues of NT$81 million (US$2.89 million) in December, down 12.46% on year. For all of 2020, revenues totaled NT$993 million, decreasing 1.79% from a year earlier.

The global market of RFID devices is expected to reach US$13 billion in 2022, up from US$11.6 billion seen in 2018, according to IDTechEx data.

SAG president Chiang Hung-yu

Photo:Chloe Liao, Digitimes, January 2021