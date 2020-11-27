O-RAN equipment market revving up

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

More Taiwan-based IT companies, including Quanta Cloud Technology, Wistron and Accton Technology, are gearing up to develop network devices and solutions for the emerging 5G open RAN (O-RAN) market, according to industry sources.

Quanta Cloud is broadening its offerings beyond its current core cloud data solutions to include O-RAN solutions for both telecom and enterprise clients, according to company president Mike Yang.

Yang said his company has landed related orders from a number of clients from different sectors, with shipments to gain momentum starting the second quarter of 2021, pending validation process.

The enterprise private O-RAN network equipment market is just starting, Yang said, adding that Quanta Cloud will work with different software and hardware partners to develop needed solutions to tap the emerging market.

The Wistron Group will integrate and optimize the manufacturing and R&D capabilities available within the group to launch related O-RAN equipment, indicated the sources.

The group's network equipment arm Wistron NeWeb will be responsible for RU (radio unit) and M-plane (management plane) products, and its cloud IT infrastructure provider Wiwynn has rolled out its OpenEDGE edge computing platform.

According to Digitimes Research, the global O-RAN equipment market will grow to US$25.2 billion by 2025, and the market for private enterprise 5G designated networks will expand even larger to US$36.4 billion.