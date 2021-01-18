Mobile + telecom
Inventec teams up with Affirmed Networks to develop 5G smart factory solutions
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Inventec has said that it is developing 5G smart manufacturing solutions in cooperation with Affirmed Networks, a Microsoft subsidiary, which plays a platform and application software provider role.

An initial 5G private network solution co-developed under the collaboration has been applied to an Inventec server plant in Taoyuan, northern Taiwan, improving the plant's production efficiency by 30%, according to sources at Inventec.

The 5G solution, dubbed United Cloud, is the industry's first 5G private network solution built on an open cloud architecture that can integrate multiple networks into a single unified network, the sources claimed.

In application, Inventec connects the UnityCloud to its server plant's automatic optical inspection system to check whether the product has defects through computer analysis, with 5G working to improve the automated process and remote-monitoring capabilities of related inspection tasks.

Other Taiwan-based server makers, including Quanta Computer, Compal Electronics and Wistron, and network equipment suppliers such as Alpha Networks and Askey Computer, are also keen on developing 5G private network solutions.

Quanta has installed related 5G private network solutions developed by its subsidiary Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT) at its new server plant in Linkou, northern Taiwan, according to QCT president Mike Yang.

Investments spent on installing 5G private network at the server plant may be able to recoup within 12 months if the network works as well as expected, Yang said.

Compal has also said that it will install 5G smart factory solutions at its plants.

Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Taiwan LCD monitors – 3Q 2020

Taiwan LCD TVs – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2021

China semiconductor industry: From 13th 5-year Plan to 14th 5-year Plan, 2015-2025

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Research analysis
  1. Japan setting up nationwide smart logistics platform
  2. Global smartphone shipments dip 8.8% in 2020, says Digitimes Research
  3. Samsung to advance QLED, microLED TV technologies in 2021
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.