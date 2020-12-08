Mobile + telecom
Foxconn showcases O-RAN solutions at GLOBECOM 2020
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) is showcasing its prowess for the manufacture of 5G equipment, including open-RAN (O-RAN) small cells, related base station devices as well as enterprise network solutions, at the ongoing IEEE GLOBECOM 2020 held in Taipei from December 7-11.

Foxconn has been keen on tapping the related 5G infrastructure market and deepened its deployment in the design and manufacture of O-RAN and related parts and components, according to company sources.

The company's O-RAN small cells support 4T4R MIMO technology, and they are being rolled out based on a high-quality, high-volume production mechanism that allows network equipment suppliers to quickly deploy indoor small cell solutions for clients, said the sources.

The company is also developing related RRU (remote radio unit) devices in cooperation with first-tier 5G O-RAN platform providers, with related validation processes to be completed in fourth-quarter 2020, added the sources.

Foxconn also develops related network devices and solutions supporting the establishment of designated 5G networks at enterprises for vertical applications.

Other participants at the tech event include Chunghwa Telecom (CHT), MediaTek, Cisco Systems, Taiwan Ericsson, Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET), and Taiwan Mobile. Others, including Qualcomm and Huawei, are taking part in a virtual section of the conference.

IEEE GLOBECOM 2020 runs in Taipei from December 8-10

IEEE GLOBECOM 2020
Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, December 2020

