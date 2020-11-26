5G offers challenges and opportunities, says Foxconn chairman

Ninelu Tu, Taipe; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES

The main reason why 5G cannot be deployed quickly is not the lack of killer applications, but the lack of sufficient sensors, according to Foxconn Group (Hon Hai) chairman Young-Way Liu.

If there are more different sensors that can be deployed more easily around daily-life environments, it will definitely change the way of life and work and create more influential applications, he said.

The compatibility of O-RAN devices is also a challenge, said Liu, because different operators provide different devices. However, it has been difficult to develop compatibility because there are no institutions dedicated to their verification. However, this is both a challenge and an opportunity, he said.

The 4G era focused on interpersonal communication, but in the 5G era, the low latency and wide connectivity are shifting the focus to connection of everything.

In the 5G era, the biggest new opportunities lie in the emergence of new applications and new projects.

Liu believes that one of the new projects is about 5G infrastructure, which involves RAN, CN, and MEC equipment. For O-RAN, Liu pointed out, in order to expand the 5G infrastructure, there is a need for more common RAN devices, which led to the creation of the O-RAN Alliance. The establishment of the O-RAN Alliance, through open standards for wireless access networks, will give more manufacturers the opportunity to participate in new opportunities for the development of 5G O-RAN equipment.

Likewise, as everything is interconnected and information sources vary in speed, edge computing becomes a new opportunity for operators in this environment, he added.