Accton doubling down on R&D efforts in Taiwan

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Network device maker Accton Technology is doubling down on its R&D efforts, announcing that it has secured the right to use a land lot of an AI smart park in Hsinchu, northern Taiwan, where it will build a new R&D base and an application service field.

The new project, which is part of its commitment to expanding its investments, R&D push and manufacturing capacity in Taiwan, will be carried out in phases over three years, according to company sources.

Company chairman Frank Kuo touted the new investment in the AI smart park as a new milestone, enabling the company to build an R&D lab to develop devices for high-speed networks and next-generation datacenters.

The planned application service field is designed to offer a demo space to test and verify network and 5G devices, and other AI-centric products, Kuo added.

Meanwhile, Accton expects its shipments of 400G switches for datacenter applications to ramp up significantly starting second-quarter 2021 along with its enhanced deployments in the cloud datacenter, enterprise network and telecom network sectors.

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, December 2020