Acter posts profit and margin declines in 1Q-3Q

Jane Wang, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Cleanroom and turnkey equipment provider Acter saw both its gross margin and net profit decline on year in the first three quarters of 2020, due to rising operating expenses and raw materials costs, as well as the NT dollar appreciation.

Acter reported revenue of NT$10.25 billion (US$359.4 million) for the first three quarters of this year, down about 9% from the same period in 2019. Gross margin fell 3.03pp on year to 17.11% during the same period.

Acter generated net profits of NT$696 million in the first three quarters of 2020, down about 10% from a year earlier, with EPS reaching NT$12.85.

Acter has enjoyed a ramp-up in orders from Taiwan and Southeast Asia, and is guardedly optimistic about its operations next year, according to company president MK Lai.

Acter disclosed revenue generated from the Taiwan market climbed nearly 50% on year in the first three quarters of 2020, while combined revenue from the Southeast Asia markets almost doubled. Revenue generated from China, the largest market of the fab toolmaker, slowed down substantially amid the coronavirus pandemic and also trade disputes between the US and China.

Meanwhile, revenue generated from the semiconductor industry accounted for 51% of Acter's total revenue in the first three quarters of 2020, followed by the IT assembly sector with 20%.