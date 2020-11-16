Foxconn, Pegatron expanding production outside China

Ninelu Tu and Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based makers Foxconn Electronics and Pegatron have been building more overseas production bases outside of China in line with globalization of operations.

Foxconn has set up factories in Vietnam, with overall production capacity able to meet demand in 2021 and 2022, according to company chairman Liu Young-Way. But it is uncertain whether the production capacity in Vietnam can be expanded because it is increasingly difficult to acquire factory sites in the country, especially in northern Vietnam, Liu noted.

Foxconn will also set up plants in India, which has huge market potential, Liu said. However, the progress will depend on the country's industrial environments, politics and government efficiency, Liu noted.

Foxconn is establishing a production base in Wisconsin, the US, with product lines to focus on local demand including AI-based devices, servers, telecom/networking devices, and software products, Liu indicated.

Pegatron started constructing a factory in Indonesia in 2019, and production there has begun, disclosed company president and CEO Liao Syh-jang, adding it has also kicked off production at a factory in Vietnam.

Pegatron has decided to build a factory in India and plans to start production there as early as 2021, Liao indicated.