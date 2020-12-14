Foxconn chairman optimistic about EV development in 1H21

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai) chairman Young-Way Liu has expressed optimism about the business prospects for the development of electric vehicles (EVs) in first-half 2021.

Taiwan-based ICT firms may find it difficult to enter existing automakers' supply chains, but Foxconn has cooperated with Yulon Motor to develop MIH, a software/hardware-integrated open platform to help them develop EVs or enter corresponding supply chains.

Many manufacturing industries will see business growths in first-half 2021 by fulfilling previously deferred shipments amid the coronavirus pandemic, with growth to vary from sector to sector, Liu said, adding business growth for ICT products will be slight and significant for servers and 5G-related products.

Business growth in second-half 2021 is uncertain, and to some extent will depend on the effects of coronavirus vaccinations, Liu indicated.

In response to questions concerning hikes in production cost, Liu explained that most of Foxconn's business is on an OEM basis, with most of clients in charge of component/material procurement and Foxconn merely responsible for OEM production. Therefore Foxconn is not substantially affected by fluctuation in price for components and materials.

Foxconn chairman Young-Way Liu

Photo: Michale Lee, Digitimes, December 2020