Pegatron chairman urges Taiwan to ease restrictions on foreign professionals

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Taiwan must relax regulations on recruiting foreign professionals to facilitate its econommic development, Pegatron chairman TH Tung has urged.

Tung made the call at a recent forum marking the 40th anniversary of Hsinchu Science Park.

As economic development relies on talent, Taiwan has to introduce more foreign professionals to offset the departure of locals, Tung indicated.

Pegatron chairman TH Tung

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, December 2020