IC materials distributors optimistic about 4Q20

Jane Wang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Thanks to high capacity utilization at foundry and backend houses, IC materials distributors including Topco Scientific, Wah Lee Industrial and Niching Industrial are all optimistic about their fourth-quarter shipments and revenues after enjoying impressive business gains in the past months of the year, according to industry sources.

The distributors are all likely to end 2020 with higher annual revenues than 2019 as they are busy fulfilling orders for silicon wafers, photoresists, strippers, wafer carriers, CMP slurry and packaging materials from both 8-inch and 12-inch wafer fabs and backend houses, with their orders clear throughout first-quarter 2021, the sources said.

As semiconductor materials demand for 5G, AI, and HPC chips solutions and automotive electronics is expected to turn stronger in 2021, the distributors are poised to embrace a more lucrative year, the sources added.

Topco has reported its January-October 2020 revenues rose 17.7% on year to NT$30.07 billion (US$1.05 billion). Niching and Wah Lee also posted significant revenue surges for the first three quarters of the year.