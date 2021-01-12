IC materials distributors see clear order visibility through 1H21

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Semiconductor equipment and materials distributors including Wah Lee Industrial and Niching Industrial have seen clear order visibility for specialty chemicals, equipment components, substrates and packaging materials through first-half 2021, bolstered by strong demand for foundry and packaging services, according to industry sources.

Wah Lee saw its 2020 revenues climb 8% on year to a record high of NT$59.08 billion thanks partly to brisk shipments of materials, including photoresist, stripper, specialty gas, CMP slurry and equipment components, for advanced manufacturing processes, high-frequency substrates for high-end servers, and camera lenses for ICT applications.

The company has been busy preparing components and materials to help major clients complete installation of new machines for volume production later in the year, and will also strive for more orders for materials needed for new manufacturing process nodes under R&D.

Niching's 2020 revenues expanded 20% on year to NT$960 million, with its December revenues rising 46% on year to a record high of NT$105 million on strong demand for substrates and packaging materials for driver ICs and other logic ICs including power management chips.