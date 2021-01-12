Bits + chips
IC materials distributors see clear order visibility through 1H21
Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Semiconductor equipment and materials distributors including Wah Lee Industrial and Niching Industrial have seen clear order visibility for specialty chemicals, equipment components, substrates and packaging materials through first-half 2021, bolstered by strong demand for foundry and packaging services, according to industry sources.

Wah Lee saw its 2020 revenues climb 8% on year to a record high of NT$59.08 billion thanks partly to brisk shipments of materials, including photoresist, stripper, specialty gas, CMP slurry and equipment components, for advanced manufacturing processes, high-frequency substrates for high-end servers, and camera lenses for ICT applications.

The company has been busy preparing components and materials to help major clients complete installation of new machines for volume production later in the year, and will also strive for more orders for materials needed for new manufacturing process nodes under R&D.

Niching's 2020 revenues expanded 20% on year to NT$960 million, with its December revenues rising 46% on year to a record high of NT$105 million on strong demand for substrates and packaging materials for driver ICs and other logic ICs including power management chips.

Realtime news
Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
  • Taiwan notebook ODMs
Quarterly research reports

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Taiwan LCD monitors – 3Q 2020

Taiwan LCD TVs – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2021

China semiconductor industry: From 13th 5-year Plan to 14th 5-year Plan, 2015-2025

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Research analysis
  1. Samsung to advance QLED, microLED TV technologies in 2021
  2. 5G private networks to help Taiwan makers step into Open RAN
  3. AI makes RPA intelligent
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.