AUO, Innolux see revenues drop sequentially in October

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Panel makers AU Optronics (AUO) and Innolux both saw their revenues decline in October from the previous month due to shortages of some key components and reduced work days in the month during the National Day holiday in Taiwan.

AUO posted revenues of NT$25.73 billion (US$899.83 million) for October, down by 1.4% sequentially but up 28.8% on year.

The company's shipments of large-sized panels for TV, desktop PC, notebook and other applications exceeded 10.75 million units in October, down 3.9% from the previous month. As for small- to medium-sized panels, the shipments exceeded 10.73 million units, up 2.5% sequentially.

Innolux's October revenues came to NT$25 billion, down 5.3% on month but up 13.4% on year.

It shipped 11.87 million units of large-size panels in the month, down 5% sequentially; those for small- to medium-size applications reached 25.03 million units, edging up 1%.

Despite sequential declines in October, industry observers believe that Taiwan's panel makers will see their sales peak in the fourth quarter with panel prices continuing rising.

Sigmaintell Consulting expects quotes for 32-inch TV panels to go up US$2 in November; those for 39.5- to 43-inch models will rise US$4; and 50- and 55-inch ones will move up US$5. Price increases for ultra-large panels including 65-, 75- and above sizes will also continue in November.