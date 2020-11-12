TV price hikes not to deter panel demand

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

While some brands plan to hike TV prices during the year-end shopping holidays such as Black Friday to reflect rising panel prices, most panel suppliers do not believe such moves will weaken demand, according to industry sources.

The planned price hikes for TVs will not undermine demand for TV panels due to severe shortages of panels, said the sources, noting that current panel supplies either for TV or IT applications are falling short of demand by about 30%.

Due to the tight supply of panels, some IT device vendors have prioritized their orders such as focusing more on government procurement projects, according to AU Optronics (AUO) CEO Frank Ko.

With regard to TV panels, Ko said that the supply is really tight and that the price hikes by TV vendors simply reflect the rising costs of panels, Ko said, expecting the shortages to stretch into the first half of 2021.

The shortages of some key components such as IC parts could further compound the situations, pushing panel prices up ruther in the coming months, said Innolux president James Yang.