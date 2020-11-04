GlobalWafers runs 12- and 8-inch wafer production at full capacity

Monica Chen, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

GlobalWafers will sustain full capacity utilization for its 12- and 8-inch wafer production lines at least throughout the end of 2020, with its 6-inch wafer capacity over 70% utilized, according to the silicon wafer supplier.

The company said the high capacity utilization has been mainly driven by robust chips demand for cloud computing, enterprise server, datacenter and notebook applications amid booming stay-at-home economy in the wake of the pandemic, and partly by countries accelerating 5G infrastructure construction to stimulate economy.

Despite the pandemic, foreign exchange fluctuations and political uncertainties clouding prospects for the semiconductor industry, the company said it remains optimistic about the industry's longer-term development and growth, given upcoming launches of diverse new tech products and economic stimulus policies adopted by countries.

GlobalWafers said it will continue to strengthen its business continuity planning (BCP) and expand production of high-end wafer product lines with diverse materials to better address challenges arising from US-China tensions and the pandemic.

The company's revenues for the first three quarters of 2020 slipped 7.5% on year to NT$41.222 billion (US$1.436 billion), and net earnings shrank 9.96% on year to NT$9.666 billion. But its net operating income rate and after-tax profit rate for the period both hit second highest levels in its history.