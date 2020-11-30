GlobalWafers in talks to acquire Siltronic

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Germany-based Siltronic has disclosed it is in advanced, near to final discussions to enter into a business combination agreement with Taiwan-based GlobalWafers.

Siltronic expects GlobalWafers to make a voluntary tender offer to Siltronic shareholders at an offer price of EUR125 (US$149.63) per share. The offer price represents a premium of 48% above the volume-weighted average XETRA price over the last 90 days and is based on intensive negotiations over a number of months between the parties.

The executive board of Siltronic considers this offer price to be attractive and appropriate. The merger would create a leading player in the wafer industry with a comprehensive product portfolio that can offer technologically sophisticated products to all semiconductor customers, according to the Germany-based silicon wafer supplier.

Both parties are in agreement on the key terms of the BCA. According to the current status of the document, Siltronic can pursue an essentially unchanged business strategy, the social partnership with the employee representatives will be maintained, and there will be no site closures or layoffs of employees for operational reasons in Germany until the end of 2024.

Siltronic and GlobalWafers are working towards a formal announcement of the signing of the BCA in the second week of December 2020, following discussion and approval by the supervisory board of Siltronic and the board of GlobalWafers.

In addition, Siltronic's executive board intends to propose a dividend in line with the company's dividend policy of approximately EUR2 per share for fiscal-year 2020, which is expected to be paid prior to the completion of the transaction.