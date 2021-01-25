GlobalWafers raises bid to acquire Siltronic

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

GlobalWafers has announced that the price for its tender offer to all Siltronic shareholders has been increased to EUR145 (US$176.53) per share.

"We remain confident that this transaction will create significant shareholder value and meaningful benefits to our customers, employees and other stakeholders. We have increased our offer consideration to EUR145 per share; however this is now our best and final offer and a very fair price to all Siltronic shareholders," said Doris Hsu, chairperson and CEO of GlobalWafers, in a statement.

Siltronic responded saying its executive board welcomes the increased offer price and consider the tender offer attractive. The increased offer price represents an increase of 16% over the original offer price.

GlobalWafers originally planned to offer EUR125 per share in its tender offer to Siltronic shareholders under a deal struck in December 2020. The agreement includes a guarantee for Siltronic's German sites, as well as protection against compulsory redundancies for employees in Germany until the end of 2024. The Burghausen site will remain Siltronic's technology and R&D center, and the established Siltronic brand will also remain in the combined company.

Closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the achievement of the minimum acceptance threshold and merger control and foreign investment approvals. The parties expect to complete the transaction in the second half of 2021.