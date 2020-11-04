Sporton posts 3Q20 EPS of NT$2.25

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Mobile device certification specialist Sporton International has reported net profit of NT$208 million (US$7.3 million) on revenue of NT$926 million for the third quarter of 2020, when gross margin reached 46%. EPS for the quarter came to NT$2.25.

Sporton indicated both revenue and profit results outpaced the levels during the same period in previous years. The company credited the positive performance to robust demand for 5G-capable smartphones.

Through collaborative efforts with major clients, Sporton has obtained 5G New Radio (NR) certificates from FCC of the US, CE of European Union, and approvals in Japan and China, for testing mmWave and sub-6GHz chips, the Taiwan-based company indicated.

Sporton's revenue totaled NT$2.58 billion for the first three quarters of 2020, with a 45% gross margin. The company generated net profit of NT$554 million in the nine-month period, with EPS arriving at NT$6.