FocalTech enjoys strong TDDI chip demand

Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

IC design house FocalTech Systems continues to enjoy robust demand for its TDDI (touch with display driver integration) chip solutions, with shipments set to hike over 100% to 220-230 million units in 2020, according to the company.

FocalTech shipped about 100 million units of TDDI chip solutions in 2019, said the company, adding that shipments for the first three quarters of this year already came to 160-170 million sets. Shipments are expected to top 50 million units in the fourth quarter, the company continued.

Foundry support is sufficient to boost FocalTech's TDDI chip shipments in 2019, the fabless chipmaker noted. FocalTech expects its global TDDI chip market share to reach nearly 40% in 2021 from about 30% at present.

FocalTech also expressed optimism about its shipments for LCD and OLED displays in 2021.

FocalTech has reportedly obtained orders for OLED displays from several China-based smartphone vendor. Shipments of FocalTech's OLED display driver ICs are set to grow to nearly 100 million units in 2021, up from about 3,000 units this year, according to market observers.

FocalTech reported revenue hit a record high for the third consecutive month in September. Revenue totaled NT$3.82 billion (US$133.4 million) for the third quarter of 2020, also a quarterly high.

TSMC and Powerchip Technology are reportedly FocalTech's main foundry partners.