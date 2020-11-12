FocalTech posts profit hike in 3Q20

Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based FocalTech Systems, a supplier of touchscreen and LCD driver ICs, has reported net profits hiked over 164.8% sequentially to NT$268 million (US$9.4 million) in the third quarter of 2020. EPS for the quarter came to NT$1.06.

FocalTech saw its revenue hit a record high of NT$3.82 billion in the third quarter, with gross margin reaching 21.35%.

Tight foundry supply has prompted FocalTech to raise quotes for some of its products, which will make a positive contribution to the company's overall product ASPs and gross margin, the fabless chipmaker said. FocalTech holds a positive view about its operations in the fourth quarter.

The price adjustments are also expected to boost FocalTech's gross margin to more than 25% in 2021, the fabless firm indicated.

In addition, FocalTech disclosed its cumulative 2020 revenue through October surged 45.8% from a year earlier to NT$10.77 billion.